Are Lingayat issue and backstabbing bigger issues than rising prices, crumbling infra, asks AAP leader in Hubballi

May 05, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Both BJP and Congress are not addressing the real issues during their election campaign, alleges Vikas Soppin who is the Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Hubballi-Dharwad Central

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of activists of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at the ‘Broom is the solution’ campaign in Hubballi. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Both BJP and Congress are not addressing the real problems that people are facing during their election campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections, according to Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Hubballi-Dharwad Central Vikas Soppin.

Addressing a media conference in Hubballu on May 5, Mr. Vikas said it is a matter of disappointment that the parties are ignoring concerns such as rising prices, unemployment, and deteriorating infrastructure. Instead, they are focusing on emotional issues such as Lingayats and backstabbing, he said.

Afraid of being confronted by voters and their questions, the candidates were not going door-to-door for campaigning, he alleged.

Mr. Vikas said, by highlighting the Lingayat-related issues, the parties were confusing the electorate and creating the impression that this is an election related to a Lingayat organisation rather than an Assembly election.

AAP hopes that cricketer Harbhajan Singh will campaign in Hubballi

In an effort to garner support for its candidates, the AAP has organised a rally in Hubballi on May 7, which is likely to be attended by former cricketer and AAP leader Harbhajan Singh, Mr Vikas said.

