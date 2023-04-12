Appasaheb Pattanashetty accuses Yatnal of blackmailing senior BJP leaders to get ticket

April 12, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Belagavi

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has obtained BJP ticket by blackmailing some of its leaders, Appu (Appasaheb) Pattanashetty, former MLA and Hindutva leader from Vijayapura, said on Wednesday.

“Mr. Yatnal, BJP MLA from Vijayapura city, has blackmailed some leaders. I know it for a fact. There is no other way he could have got re-nominated,” Mr. Pattanashetty said.

He told journalists that the BJP was not fully convinced about fielding Mr. Yatnal as there were several complaints against him, including indiscipline, insulting senior leaders in public, dividing the Lingayat community in the name of the Panchamasali agitation and land grabbing and corruption.

“I know that a survey done by the BJP and some government agencies returned the feedback that Mr. Yatnal’s popularity was falling and that he could lose if re-nominated. Then, why did the party high command make him the nominee from Vijayapura? That is because he has resorted to blackmail,” the former MLA said.

He also felt that the BJP had undergone a big change over the decades. At one time, it was a party where the common party workers were respected as they were the pillars of the party. Now, it has some wealthy people running the organisation in every district. The party is dependent on them now.

“I think that is the reason why they are neglecting ordinary workers who are committed to the Hindutva ideology and favouring new entrants who are party-hoppers who have money,” he said.

When asked about this, Mr. Yatnal said that he “will not react to statement made by people who have lost their balance of mind.”