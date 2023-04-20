ADVERTISEMENT

Anil Lad enters poll fray as JD(S) candidate in Ballari City

April 20, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Anil Lad submitting his nomination papers in Ballari on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

A senior Congress leader Anil Lad, who was an aspirant for party ticket to contest Ballari City constituency, entered the poll fray as Janata Dal (Secular) candidate as the Congress has fielded Na. Ra. Bharat Reddy in the segment.

The Janata Dal(S) had announced Munna Bahi as its candidate for Ballari City. As Mr. Lad came into its fold, it, however, changed its candidate and fielded Mr. Lad in his place.

On Thursday, Mr. Lad took out a rally of his supporters and Janata Dal(S) workers and submitted his nomination papers to Returning Officer N.S. Rudresh at the office of the Ballari City Municipal Corporation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Janata Dal(S) is a promising regional party in the State. People in many States are supporting regional parties and I appeal to the people to support the Janata Dal(S) in the State,” Mr. Lad told media representatives after filing his nomination papers.

When asked about his decision to quit the Congress, Mr. Lad criticised the Congress decision to prefer Na. Ra. Bharat Reddy over him for the constituency.

“I don’t understand why the Congress chose Mr. Bharat Reddy who has made little or no contribution to the party and the constituency. In contrast, there is a book on the development work that I have taken up for Ballari. Yet, the party preferred him over me,” Mr. Lad said.

On caste equations, Mr. Lad criticised the Congress stating that the party stumbled in the constituency by choosing a candidate from the Reddy community.

“All the major parties have fielded Reddy community candidates [G. Somashekhar Reddy from the BJP, Lakshmi Aruna from the Karnataka Rajya Praghati Paksha and Na.Ra. Bharat Reddy from the Congress]. The Congress should have chosen its candidate from other community. It has failed in making a proper caste analysis,” he said.

Mr. Lad exuded the confidence that the Janata Dal(S) will win two seats in united Ballari district – Ballari City and Hagari Bommanahalli.

“The Janata Dal(S) had earlier announced Munna Bahi as its candidate for Ballari City. Now, it has replaced him with me. Party leaders have asked me to convince Mr. Munna Bhai and take him along with me. I will persuade and take him with me for election campaigning,” he said.

To a question, Mr. Lad said, “The JD(S) has its own vote-bank in the district. I am a fighter and I am from the Kshatriya community. I belong to the Chhattrapati Shivaji tradition. I don’t do any adjustment politics,” Mr. Lad said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US