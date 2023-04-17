An absolute show of strength by BJP candidates in Kalaburagi

April 17, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

It was a rally of absolute show of strength by two BJP candidates, Dattatreya Patil Revoor and Chandrakant B. Patil, who filed their nomination papers on Monday for contesting from Kalaburagi South and Kalaburagi North Assembly constituencies, respectively.

BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh participated in both the rallies. He was present when both the candidates filed their nomination papers.

Two-time MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor started his rally from Hanuman Temple in the Super Market area. A large number of supporters and party workers joined the rally. People from different walks of life and traders showered their love by garlanding Mr. Revoor.

Chandrakant Patil, who is contesting for the second time from Kalaburagi North, which is believed to be a strong bastion of the Congress, launched his rally from Nagareshwar School in Nehru Gunj. It took more than two hours for the rally to reach the City Corporation office where he filed his nomination papers.

Congress aspirant joins BJP

Congress leader Krishnaji Kulkarni, who was an aspirant for Congress ticket from Kalaburagi South, joined the BJP on the occasion. Shivakant Mahajan, a close contender for BJP ticket from Kalaburagi North, too was present when Chandrakant Patil filed his nomination papers.

Massive traffic snarls and congestion were seen on several arterial stretches in the city till noon. The two-kilometre stretch from Market to Jagat Circle was temporarily blocked for traffic movement, while vehicles were diverted due to the political rallies.

Meanwhile, Congress sitting MLA from Kalaburagi North Kaneez Fatima too filed her nomination papers.

Nomination papers

Several candidates, including Sajjad Ali Inamdar, filed their nomination papers for Kalaburagi North from the Aam Aadmi Party.

Congress legislator Priyank Kharge filed his nomination papers in Chittapur and BJP legislator Subhash Guttedar filed his nomination papers in Aland on Monday.

Rudragowda Patil, who has been granted bail in the PSI recruitment scam, too filed his nomination papers from Samajwadi Party in Afzalpur constituency.

