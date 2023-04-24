Amit Shah to take part in road show in Yadgir today

April 24, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - YADGIR

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a road show in Yadgir on Tuesday, BJP MLA and candidate from Yadgir Assembly Constituency Venkatareddy Mudnal has said.

He was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Monday.

Mr. Mudnal said that Mr. Shah will participate in the road show from Valmiki Circle (near the degree college) to Shashtry Circle via Subhas Circle at 4.20 p.m. and around 20,000 people are expected to take part in the road show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shah’s road show will definitely have an impact on voters, he said.

Expressing displeasure over the remarks by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah on Lingayat, Mr. Mudnal said that being a senior leader, he [Mr. Siddaramaiah] should not have made such a comment.

District BJP president Sharanabhupal Reddy and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT