ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah says vote for JD(S) will go to Congress, leads road show at Alur in Hassan

April 24, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated April 25, 2023 09:57 am IST - Shivamogga:

BJP candidates ‘Cement’ Manjunath of Sakleshpur, Preetham Gowda of Hassan, H.K. Suresh of Belur, and Mysuru Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha accompanied the Union Home Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducting a roadshow at Alur in Hassan district on Monday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Taking exception to Congress and the JD(S) parties’ assurance to reintroduce reservation for Muslims, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wanted to know whose share would be cut to restore the reservation for Muslims.

Amit Shah in Alur, Hassan district
BJP organised a road show, led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Alur, Hassan district, in connection with the Karnataka Assembly elections, on April 24, 2023. | Video Credit: Prakash Hassan

Addressing the public during a roadshow at Alur, part of Sakleshpur assembly segment, in Hassan district on Monday, Mr.Shah said the BJP had increased the quantum of quota for Lingayats, Vokkaligas, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes by cancelling the 4% reservation meant for Muslims. “Now the JD(S) and the Congress want to restore the same. I want to know whose share they will cut. Will they bring down the reservation allocated to Vokkaligas, Lingayats, Scheduled Castes, or Scheduled Tribes?”, he asked.

He appealed to the public not to vote for either the JD(S) or the Congress. “Would you like to vote for Congress? If you vote for the JD (S), it will go to Congress. Last time after the elections in 2018, the JD(S) went with the Congress to form the government”, he said. Mr.Shah requested the people to support the BJP and, with that, strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of people took part in the roadshow. BJP candidates Cement Manjunath of Sakleshpur, Preetham Gowda of Hassan, H.K. Suresh of Belur, and Mysuru Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha accompanied the Home Minister on the roadshow.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US