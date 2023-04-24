Amit Shah says vote for JD(S) will go to Congress, leads road show at Alur in Hassan

April 24, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated April 25, 2023 09:57 am IST - Shivamogga:

Taking exception to Congress and the JD(S) parties’ assurance to reintroduce reservation for Muslims, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wanted to know whose share would be cut to restore the reservation for Muslims.

Amit Shah in Alur, Hassan district

Addressing the public during a roadshow at Alur, part of Sakleshpur assembly segment, in Hassan district on Monday, Mr.Shah said the BJP had increased the quantum of quota for Lingayats, Vokkaligas, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes by cancelling the 4% reservation meant for Muslims. “Now the JD(S) and the Congress want to restore the same. I want to know whose share they will cut. Will they bring down the reservation allocated to Vokkaligas, Lingayats, Scheduled Castes, or Scheduled Tribes?”, he asked.

He appealed to the public not to vote for either the JD(S) or the Congress. “Would you like to vote for Congress? If you vote for the JD (S), it will go to Congress. Last time after the elections in 2018, the JD(S) went with the Congress to form the government”, he said. Mr.Shah requested the people to support the BJP and, with that, strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hundreds of people took part in the roadshow. BJP candidates Cement Manjunath of Sakleshpur, Preetham Gowda of Hassan, H.K. Suresh of Belur, and Mysuru Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha accompanied the Home Minister on the roadshow.