Amit Shah reviews BJP’s Karnataka Assembly poll strategy

April 22, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - Bengaluru

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in the city on Friday evening, chaired a meeting to review the BJP’s strategy for the upcoming elections. “Fire fighting” after Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi quit the party to join the Congress, sending out a message of Lingayats being sidelined in the party, was a matter discussed on priority, sources said. While Arun Singh, in charge of party affairs in the State, has already hinted at a Lingayat Chief Minister post elections, the party has decided to take up an onground contact programme with the community, sources said.

Mr. Shah was supposed to hold a roadshow at Devanahalli and Vijayapura on Friday evening, which was cancelled due to heavy rain in the two towns on the city’s outskirts. Mr. Shah said he would soon return to Devanahalli to campaign for the party. Mr. Shah will attend a private event on Saturday and return to Delhi by evening.

ADVERTISEMENT