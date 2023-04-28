Amit Shah asks people to decide whether they want double-engine govt. and ‘reverse gear’ govt.

April 28, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Addressing election rallies in Annigeri in Dharwad district and Akki Alur in Haveri district on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called upon voters to decide whether they wanted a double engine government or a reverse gear government.

Speaking at the Annigeri rally, Mr. Shah said that this election will decide the future of Karnataka. “People should vote for the BJP for the welfare of Dalits, tribals, poor, farmers and women and for the safety of Karnataka,” he said.

Referring to an incident of lathi-charge on farmers during the Congress regime, he said that the Congress has no real concern for the poor and the farmers and it just duped them by giving false assurances. “The BJP government has taken several pro-people measures. The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa presented separate budget for farmers. Our government is depositing ₹10,000 in the bank accounts of 55 lakh farmers. Our government has solved the Kalasa Banduri project issue,” he said.

He also mentioned the removal of Article 370 in Kashmir and appealed to the people to vote for the BJP again.

Union Home Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, Gadag BJP candidate Anil Menasinakai and others were present.

In Akki Alur, Mr. Shah spoke on similar lines and mentioned about the warnings he received while abolishing Article 370.

He said that the country has a strong government which has the guts to give a fitting reply to those who attacked it.

On the guarantees of the Congress, he said that it was guaranteed that the Congress will indulge in corruption and also, in lying. He said that it was the BJP government which had removed unconstitutional reservation given to Muslims and re-distributed it among Lingayat and Vokkaligas, while at the same time, increasing reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Mr. Shah said that he will send a Yuva Morcha office-bearer to debate on what was the contribution of the Congress during its term and appealed to the voters to vote for the safety of Karnataka.

