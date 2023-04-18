Amarnath Jarkiholi files nomination papers in Gokak

April 18, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Belagavi

Amarnath Jarkiholi, son of the former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, filed his nomination papers from Gokak Assembly constituency in Belagavi district on Tuesday.

Ramesh Jarkiholi clarified that it was a dummy nomination which will be withdrawn later. Ramesh Jarkiholi has already filed his nomination papers as the BJP candidate from Gokak.

Amarnath Jarkiholi is active in the cooperative sector. He has served as a KMF director in the past.

The Jarkiholi brothers and their children took part in a procession in Gokak earlier.