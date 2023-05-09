ADVERTISEMENT

All set for polling in Kittur Karnataka region

May 09, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Officials are taking every precaution and making all arrangements for smooth conduct of the Assembly elections today

The Hindu Bureau

Polling staff leave for their respective polling stations carrying EVMs and polling paraphernalia from a mustering centre in Haveri on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SANJAY RITTI

D-group employees bring the EVMs to the mustering centre at Lamington School in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Polling officials leave for their respective polling booths after collecting EVMs and other voting materials ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The stage is set for free and fair elections in the districts of Kittur Karnataka with the officials and employees from various departments, teachers and lecturers from various educational institutions deputed for election duty taking every precaution and making all arrangements for smooth conduct of the Assembly elections today.

While police personnel and paramilitary staff have taken their positions at respective polling stations and strategic locations to keep vigil over the poll proceedings, the polling staff and officials left for their respective polling stations with the required polling paraphernalia on Tuesday afternoon.

Mustering centres set up in government and private schools witnessed a flurry of activity from Tuesday morning till evening. After collecting the EVMs and other material required for polling, the staff including presiding officers left for their respective polling stations. They were given last minute instruction by election officials before sending them to booths in buses.

Deputy Commissioners who are also District Election Officers visited few of the mustering centres in their respective districts and reviewed the preparations and gave instructions to the officials. Sudden downpour in the after noon at some places including Hubballi and Dharwad disturbed and delayed the poll preparations a bit.However they were set right by evening and the polling staff departed for their polling stations.

In Dharwad, Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde visited the mustering centre set up at Basel Mission School and reviewed the preparations. Already Dry Day and prohibitory orders have been  imposed around polling stations to restrict crowding.

In Haveri, speaking to presspersons after reviewing the preparations at the mustering centre set up at Hukkeri Mutt’s Shivalingeshwar Women’s College, Deputy Commissioner Raghunandan Murthy said that in all 1,471 polling stations had been set up in the district. All required arrangements at the polling stations had been made including retiring rooms for senior citizens and physically challenged persons, he said.

In Gadag, Deputy Commissioner Vaishali M.L. visited the mustering centre at Gurubasava English Medium School and reviewed the preparations. She was accompanied by Superintendent of Police B.S. Nemagouda and other officials.

Similarly in the districts of Uttar Kannada, Belagavi, Vijayapura and Bagalkot, the officials reviewed the preparations before the polling staff departed for the respective polling stations.

