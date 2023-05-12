All set for counting in Yadgir

May 12, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - YADGIR

The Yadgir district administration has made all necessary arrangements for the counting of votes of the four Assembly segments at Government Pre University College in Yadgir at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

As many as eight security rooms, four vote counting observers rooms and seven rooms for counting have been set up. And each counting rooms will have 16 tables for vote counting and two tables for counting of postal ballots.

As many as 64 counting supervisors, 64 counting assistants and 72 micro observers have been appointed for counting process. This apart, one media centre, two mobile collection centres and one District Election Officer’s room have been set up.

All basic needs including drinking water, food and medical camp have been provided to the counting centre along with adequate security arrangmements.

Two Deputy Superintendent of Police, 10 Circle Inspectors, 21 Sub Inspectors, 34 Assistant Sub Inspectors and 225 Police constables and apart, three each Karnataka State Reserve Police and District Armed Reserved platoons have been deployed for security.

On the counting day, traffic movement from Yaqub Bhuqari dargah to Kanaka circle will be suspended and alternate route for vehicle movement will be provided.

To prevent any untoward incident, prohibition orders under section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the entire district from midnight of May 12 to midnight of May 14. Sale of liquor has also been banned from 6 a.m. on May 13 to 6 a.m. on May 14.