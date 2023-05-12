All set for counting in Kalaburagi district

May 12, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Kalaburagi district administration has completed all preparations for the counting of votes for the nine Assembly constituencies in the district and it will start at 8 a.m. in the Gulbarga University campus in the city on Saturday.

Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukar, visited counting centres at Gulbarga University campus to review the arrangements of counting and assured that all measures had been taken for free, fair and transparent counting at all the nine counting centres.

Speaking to the presspersons later, Mr. Gurukar said that each centre will have 16 tables, of which two will be reserved for counting of postal votes. On an average, there will be 16 rounds of vote counting. As per the instructions of the State Election Commission, one agent, one observer, a returning officer and an assistant returning officer will be appointed for each table.

Mr. Gurukar said that the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code have been imposed in Gulbarga University campus from 6 a.m. on Saturday till 6 a.m. on Sunday. The officials, polling agents and mediapersons would be allowed to enter the campus only from gate number-1. The officer said that no vehicles will be allowed inside the main gate. Further, he clarified that a parking place will be provided near the main gate number-1.

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner R. Chetan said that more than 1,500 police personnel including staff from CRPF, Rapid Action Force and civil police personnel are being deployed on the premises of Gulbarga University, where the counting of votes will take place.

Replying to a question, Mr. Chetan made it clear that taking out victory processions and bursting of crackers had been banned as a precautionary measure.