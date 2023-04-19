ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK puts up its candidate in one Assembly constituency in Karnataka

April 19, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - Chennai

Karnataka State unit’s praesidium chairman, D. Anbarasan has been named as the candidate

T. Ramakrishnan

A release issued by the party’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, named the Karnataka State unit’s praesidium chairman, D. Anbarasan, as the candidate.  | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

The AIADMK on April 19 decided to field its nominee in one Assembly constituency—Pulakeshinagar (reserved for Scheduled Castes) of Karnataka, where polling would take place for the Assembly elections on May 10. 

A release issued by the party’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, named the Karnataka State unit’s praesidium chairman, D. Anbarasan, as the candidate.   

The last date for submission of nominations is Thursday (April 20). Pulakeshinagar was one of the 10 constituencies identified by the party to put up candidates this time. In 2018, the party contested three seats— Hanur and Gandhinagar, apart from Kolar Gold Field (SC).  In the last 40 years, the AIADMK won in KGF thrice (1983, 1989 and 1999) and Gandhinagar once (1994).

