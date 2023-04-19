HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK puts up its candidate in one Assembly constituency in Karnataka

Karnataka State unit’s praesidium chairman, D. Anbarasan has been named as the candidate

April 19, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - Chennai

T Ramakrishnan
T. Ramakrishnan
A release issued by the party’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, named the Karnataka State unit’s praesidium chairman, D. Anbarasan, as the candidate. 

A release issued by the party’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, named the Karnataka State unit’s praesidium chairman, D. Anbarasan, as the candidate.  | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

The AIADMK on April 19 decided to field its nominee in one Assembly constituency—Pulakeshinagar (reserved for Scheduled Castes) of Karnataka, where polling would take place for the Assembly elections on May 10. 

A release issued by the party’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, named the Karnataka State unit’s praesidium chairman, D. Anbarasan, as the candidate.   

The last date for submission of nominations is Thursday (April 20). Pulakeshinagar was one of the 10 constituencies identified by the party to put up candidates this time. In 2018, the party contested three seats— Hanur and Gandhinagar, apart from Kolar Gold Field (SC).  In the last 40 years, the AIADMK won in KGF thrice (1983, 1989 and 1999) and Gandhinagar once (1994).

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Chennai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.