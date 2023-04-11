ADVERTISEMENT

After word is out that he may not get ticket this time, Laxman Savadi says he’ll decide his future course of action in two days

April 11, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The former Deputy Chief Minister, in his reaction, says: ‘I will do what my voters say. If they say I should contest, I will. If they ask me to stay home, I will do that.’

The Hindu Bureau

Laxman Savadi was nominated to the Legislative Council after he made way to Mahesh Kumthalli in the Athani Assembly constituency during the byelection. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Following reports that the BJP is not likely to nominate him from Athani in the upcoming Assembly elections, the former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi has said that he will decide on his future course of action in two days.

His reaction comes following a statement by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in New Delhi that the BJP will prefer to nominate Mahesh Kumthalli from Athani, that was earlier held by Mr. Savadi.

“I will do what my voters say. If they say I should contest, I will. If they ask me to stay home, I will do that,” he told journalists in Athani on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He has called a meeting of his followers in Athani on Thursday. “I will announce my decision after the meeting,” he said.

He neither denied nor affirmed rumours that he is likely to join the Congress. He did not respond to questions about whether he is willing to campaign for Mahesh Kumthalli.

“Whether I am happy or unhappy about the BJP’s choice of candidates is not the question here. But I am a servant of the people. I have served them for over 20 years and I will continue to do that in future. They have listened to me all these years and I will listen to them now,” he said.

Speculation is rife that Mr. Savadi may join the Congress, after BJP leaders hinted that all the 17 legislators who joined the party after quitting the Congress and the Janata Dal(S) will get ticket.

They include Mahesh Kumthalli, a loyalist of Ramesh Jarkiholi who resigned from his seat in 2019 to join the BJP.

Mr. Savadi dropped his claims over Athani after Mr. Kumthalli’s byelection from Athani. Mr. Savadi was later nominated to the Legislative Council.

Ramesh Jarkiholi has earlier threatened not to contest on BJP ticket if his followers are not given ticket.

Meanwhile, Mr. Savadi held a series of meetings with various community organisations, including Muslims and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Mr. Savadi also convened a meeting of leaders of the Panchamasali community, to which Mr. Kumthalli belongs. Mr. Savadi announced that he has a higher chance of winning from Athani, compared to Mr. Kumthalli.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US