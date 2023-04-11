After word is out that he may not get ticket this time, Laxman Savadi says he’ll decide his future course of action in two days

April 11, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Belagavi

Following reports that the BJP is not likely to nominate him from Athani in the upcoming Assembly elections, the former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi has said that he will decide on his future course of action in two days.

His reaction comes following a statement by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in New Delhi that the BJP will prefer to nominate Mahesh Kumthalli from Athani, that was earlier held by Mr. Savadi.

“I will do what my voters say. If they say I should contest, I will. If they ask me to stay home, I will do that,” he told journalists in Athani on Tuesday.

He has called a meeting of his followers in Athani on Thursday. “I will announce my decision after the meeting,” he said.

He neither denied nor affirmed rumours that he is likely to join the Congress. He did not respond to questions about whether he is willing to campaign for Mahesh Kumthalli.

“Whether I am happy or unhappy about the BJP’s choice of candidates is not the question here. But I am a servant of the people. I have served them for over 20 years and I will continue to do that in future. They have listened to me all these years and I will listen to them now,” he said.

Speculation is rife that Mr. Savadi may join the Congress, after BJP leaders hinted that all the 17 legislators who joined the party after quitting the Congress and the Janata Dal(S) will get ticket.

They include Mahesh Kumthalli, a loyalist of Ramesh Jarkiholi who resigned from his seat in 2019 to join the BJP.

Mr. Savadi dropped his claims over Athani after Mr. Kumthalli’s byelection from Athani. Mr. Savadi was later nominated to the Legislative Council.

Ramesh Jarkiholi has earlier threatened not to contest on BJP ticket if his followers are not given ticket.

Meanwhile, Mr. Savadi held a series of meetings with various community organisations, including Muslims and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Mr. Savadi also convened a meeting of leaders of the Panchamasali community, to which Mr. Kumthalli belongs. Mr. Savadi announced that he has a higher chance of winning from Athani, compared to Mr. Kumthalli.