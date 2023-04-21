After scrutiny, 30 nominations rejected in Dharwad district

April 21, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The scrutiny of the nomination papers filed for seven Assembly constituencies in Dharwad district was held on Friday and during the process 30 nomination papers were found faulty and rejected.

According to District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde, a total of 182 nomination papers were filed for election to seven Assembly segments and the scrutiny was conducted by respective Returning Officers on Friday.

Of the 182 nomination papers, 30 were rejected and 152 were declared valid. After the scrutiny 110 candidates are in fray. April 24 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

After scrutiny of nomination papers, 14 candidates are in the fray in Navalgund (69) Assembly segment; 21 in Kundagol (70), 15 in Dharwad (71), 13 in Hubballi Dharwad East (72), 18 in H-D Central (73), 16 in HD-West, and 13 in Kalaghatagi (75).

In Gadag district, of the 122 nominations filed by 67 candidates for election to four Assembly segments and on Friday nine nominations were rejected during scrutiny.

In Davanagere district, out of the 164 nomination papers filed for seven Assembly constituencies, nomination papers of 106 candidates were accepted after scrutiny.

In Chitradurga district after scrutiny, nomination papers of eight out of the total 98 candidates of six Assembly segments were rejected leaving 90 candidates in the fray.

Scrutiny continued

In Haveri district, the scrutiny of nomination papers in five Assembly segments has been completed, but that of Haveri Assembly segment will continue on Saturday.

Among the five Assembly segments nomination papers of 11 out of 78 candidates have been rejected leaving 67 candidates in fray.

In Haveri Assembly segments, 21 candidates have filed nomination papers and it will continue on Saturday.