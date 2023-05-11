After polling, candidates spend time with families

May 11, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HUBBALLI

After the hectic campaigning spanning for over a fortnight, the candidates of various political parties in the seven Assembly segments got time on Thursday to spend with their kith and kin.

A Minister, three MLAs, a former Chief Minister, two former Ministers and a former CM’s political secretary are in fray in the district.

After having spent anxious nights before the polling day, the candidates were a relieved bit after the polling peacefully concluded on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, they woke up after a sound sleep and spent time first with the family members and then with the near ones, close acquaintances and with the party workers who had toiled day and night with them.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who has drawn the attention of the nation by rebelling against BJP, exuded confidence of victory with huge margin and was seen chit-chatting with party workers and close aides on Thursday.

His opponent and BJP’s State general secretary Mahesh Tenginakai spent some time with his pet ‘Rocky’ after having a relaxing conversation with the family members, including his sisters who had come to wish him good luck.

Former Minister Vinay Kulkarni, who is barred from entering Dharwad district, spent time in the neighbouring Belagavi district, while his wife Shivaleela and children got some time to spend with their pets.

Former Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, MLA Prasad Abbayya, Amrut Desai and Kusumavati Shivalli spent time with their family members on a day that saw cloudy weather and a bit of rain.

Later in the evening, most of the party workers assembled at their leaders’ houses for an informal chitchat.