After four days of consultation, BJP yet to release first list of candidates

April 10, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - BENGALURU

While the ongoing consultations in New Delhi on selection of candidates by the ruling BJP entered the fourth day on Monday, the party is yet to release it’s first list of candidates. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters that it would be released on Tuesday or Wednesday.

He insisted there was “no confusion”, but there was a need to discuss further. “We are taking more ground reports on the situation with respect to some of the constituencies and also additional information on new candidates. Hence it is taking time,” the Chief Minister said.

More than one seat?

Meanwhile, speculations are doing rounds in the BJP circles that the party may ask its senior leaders to contest from an additional constituency where stalwarts from the Opposition parties are contesting. Grapevine has it that the party is considering asking its senior leader K.S. Eshwarappa, from OBC community, to take on Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who has a strong following among the OBC communities, if he chooses to contest from Kolar in addition to Varuna. Similarly, senior leader V. Somanna is being reportedly persuaded to take on Mr. Siddaramaiah from Varuna.

When asked about this speculation, Chief Minister refused to confirm and said, “We are working on what political strategies are to be adopted. I cannot reveal the details now.”

On MLAs

To another query on if most of the MLAs would get ticket to contest the Assembly polls again, he only said, “The list will provide answer to all these questions.” He reiterated the same when asked if the party had adopted a one-family-one-ticket principle.

The BJP high command is said to have finalised names for 170 to 180 constituencies of the total 224 in the State so far. The arrival of Home Minister Amit Shah, who has gone on a tour in the north eastern region in the latter half the day, is awaited to the national capital on Tuesday to complete the process of candidates’ selection.

Earlier in the day, the BJP leaders had two rounds of marathon meetings. While the first one was presided by Mr. Shah in the morning, the second one was held at the residence of party national president J. P. Nadda in the evening. Interestingly, Mr. Nadda is said to have held a one-to-one meeting with veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa and Mr. Bommai apart from the group consultations.

Cautious on rebellion

The BJP leaders are also said to be cautious about the possibility of its disappointed ticket aspirants being wooed by the Opposition Congress or JD(S). The responsibility of pacifying disappointed aspirants has been given to different leaders in different regions.