HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Advocate writes to EC seeking ban on films, TV shows, ads featuring Sudeep until elections are over

April 05, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

K.P. Sripal, an advocate based in Shivamogga, has appealed to the Election Commission to stop screening films, TV programmes, and advertisements that feature Kannada actor Sudeep, as he has become a star campaigner for the BJP.

In a letter to the Election Commission and the district returning officer of Shivamogga, Mr. Sripal said the actor himself had announced that he would campaign for a particular political party. Films, TV shows, and advertisements featuring him could influence voters, leading to a violation of the model code of conduct. The Election Commission should stop their screening on television and in theatres until the elections are over, he urged.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Karnataka / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.