Advocate writes to EC seeking ban on films, TV shows, ads featuring Sudeep until elections are over

April 05, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Shivamogga

K.P. Sripal, an advocate based in Shivamogga, has appealed to the Election Commission to stop screening films, TV programmes, and advertisements that feature Kannada actor Sudeep, as he has become a star campaigner for the BJP.

In a letter to the Election Commission and the district returning officer of Shivamogga, Mr. Sripal said the actor himself had announced that he would campaign for a particular political party. Films, TV shows, and advertisements featuring him could influence voters, leading to a violation of the model code of conduct. The Election Commission should stop their screening on television and in theatres until the elections are over, he urged.