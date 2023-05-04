HamberMenu
Actors Ramya, Nishvika Naidu join Siddaramaiah’s roadshow

May 04, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Actor and former Mandya MP Ramya was the star attraction during campaigning by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Varuna constituency on Thursday.

Being a star campaigner for the Congress, the actor, who was not active in politics after her defeat in Mandya Lok Sabha elections, took part in the roadshow with Mr. Siddaramaiah, seeking support for him.

Waving at the crowds who had gathered in large numbers, Ms. Ramya campaigned in Kempaiyyanahundi village. Youth swarmed the campaign vehicle to shake hands with the actor.

Ms. Ramya, who has given many hit films, was seen showing her hand indicating vote for the hand symbol of the Congress party. She was also seen gesturing to the crowds whether they had lunch, even as the crowds cheered her.

Ms. Ramya campaigned for the party candidates in Mandya a few days ago. She was present in the rally addressed by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

Upcoming actor Nishvika Naidu also sought votes for Mr. Siddaramaiah and took part in the roadshows that began from Rampura.

Mr. Siddaramaiah is campaigning in Varuna on Friday, and the film stars are expected to join him.

This is the first time film stars have hit the campaign in Mysuru district and more sandalwood stars are expected to hold roadshows in the next couple of days.

