Actor Sudeep campaigns for Somanna in Chamarajanagar

May 05, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MYSURU

A day after popular actor Shivarajkumar campaigned for former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Varuna, BJP candidate V. Somanna, who is also contesting from Chamarajanagar besides Varuna, brought star power to his campaign as popular actor ‘Kichcha’ Sudeep on Friday, May 5, landed in the border district to support Mr. Somanna.

As expected, a large number of youth thronged to get the glimpse of Mr. Sudeep, one of the biggest film stars having a large fan-following.

When Mr. Sudeep reached the roadshow venue in Chamarajanagar, crowd started cheering ‘Kichcha’, ‘Kichcha’ even as the actor waved at them and acknowledged their admiration. The actor and Mr. Somanna were greeted with a mammoth garland made of apples and it was lifted with the help of a crane. A large number of people climbed the roadside buildings to watch their favorite actor as the road had no space with people in multitudes thronging it.

The actor took part in the road show with Mr. Somanna, who is engaged in a high-profile battle against Mr. Siddaramaiah in Varuna, in the town. The fans’ surge continued even as the actor climbed the top of the car to cheer the crowds and also encouraged Mr. Somanna to climb the car top.

An unidentified person also tried to climb the car top and hold Mr. Somanna after he lost balance. Mr. Somanna was also pulled down along with him. But Mr. Sudeep held Mr. Somanna’s hand, stopping him from falling. The security person pulled away the person who climbed the car, causing commotion.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Somanna thanked Mr. Sudeep for campaigning for him. “I thank him (Mr. Sudeep) for stopping me from falling from the top of the car during campaigning,” the Housing Minister said.

He said Mr. Sudeep is a very talented actor and a star. “I express my gratitude to him for being part of my roadshow in Chamarajanagar. Though I came a little late since I was campaigning in T. Narsipur, he waited for me and took part in the campaign.”