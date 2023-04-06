AAP’s plea for ‘national party’ status will be decided before April 13, ECI tells Karnataka High Court

April 06, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Thursday told the High Court of Karnataka that it will decide the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) application for the grant of ‘national party’ status before April 13, the date for issuing the gazette notification for the elections to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Recording this submission made on behalf of the EC, a Bench of Justice M. Nagaprasanna disposed of a petition filed by the AAP, which had sought a direction to the EC for considering its application, filed in December 2022, for grant of the ‘national party’ status.

The court asked the ECI to ensure that the decision on the petitioner’s application was taken before April 13.

In its petition, the AAP has said that it is appreciable that the EC, in its official press release dated March 29, 2023, already mentioned that “the issue of the AAP being granted the status of a national party is being received”, but the issue is pending consideration since December 2022.

It has been contended in the petition that the EC already has in its possession a statement showing the number of votes polled by the party in the State elections concerned, which clearly elucidates that the performance of the AAP at the polls makes it eligible for recognition as a ‘national party’ under Clause 6B of The Election Symbols (Reservation And Allotment) Order, 1968.

Pointing out that it had also sent a reminder to the ECI in March 2023 on its application, the AAP had said the ECI had so far not responded to both these communications on grant of the ‘national party’ status despite the party having met the eligibility for grant of such a status.

However, the counsel for the EC told the court that the application was under active consideration and the commission would take a decision on the AAP’s application before April 13.