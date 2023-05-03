AAP’s candidates in Mysuru urban seats share their vision

May 03, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - MYSURU

All four candidates of Aam Aadmi Party contesting elections from four urban constituencies in Mysuru, including Chamundeshwari, on Wednesday expressed confidence of winning the polls from their respective constituencies.

District AAP president Rangaiah, who was present with the candidates here, told a press conference that AAP has taken the elections seriously and fielded 212 candidates in the State. AAP has given highest number of 17 women the ticket. All three candidates contesting the Mysuru urban seats were women, he said.

“There was a delay in recognizing AAP as a national party and for that, we had to approach the court. Therefore, our initial campaign was low key but AAP is here to stay. After this election, we will face all coming elections with increased enthusiasm and expand its grass root-level presence in the State,” he said while replying to a query on the party’s presence after the polls.

The candidates, who spoke, shared their vision for their constituencies.

Former IT professional and social worker Malavika, Chamaraja candidate, said that her aim is to create earning opportunities for women and youth, preserve and promote Mysuru’s heritage and culture, ensure basic facilities and minimum standards of dignified life for all citizens.

Lecturer, social worker and Krishnaraja candidate Jayashree said she would see to it that donation menace in private educational institutions was curbed, and the quality of education increased. Mohalla clinics in each ward and jobs or earning opportunities for youth and women are her main focus.

A Master in Social work, activist Kiran Nagesh Kalyani said that his focus would be to educate every single child and make them find their life with dignity. Tuition centers in villages and skill development training centers for widows and single parents are his vision, he said

Advocate and NR constituency candidate Dharmashree said her focus would be to improve the government school education system and provide jobs and earning opportunities for women.

Mr. Rangaiah said common people from various professions are in the fray in the state. A few farmers are also fighting the polls on the AAP symbol, he said, adding that AAP was contesting in more seats than the JD(S) which is contesting in 207 constituencies.

The Mysuru unit party president claimed that AAP candidates were in the fray to change the definition of politics. Our election issues are focussed on freedom from corruption for the common people, employment of youth, family savings, good education, health and infrastructure.

“We are seeking votes based on the works done in Delhi and Punjab,” he said.