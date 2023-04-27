HamberMenu
AAP lodges complaint against Belagavi North BJP candidate

April 27, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers have registered a complaint against BJP candidate Ravi Patil for conducting his political campaign on the premises of temples in Belagavi North Assembly constituency.

AAP district president Shankar Hegde has complained to election duty officials saying that Dr. Patil conducted his poll campaigns in 35 temples and other religious places in the constituency, in clear violation of rules.

A case has been registered in the APMC Police Station against Dr. Ravi, under IPC and some provisions of the Representation of People Act, AAP candidate Rajkumar Topannanavar told journalists in Belagavi on Thursday.

He said that his party will be forced to approach the High Court if the Election Commission of India does not act against the BJP nominee.

