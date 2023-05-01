ADVERTISEMENT

AAP, JD(S), SDPI, AIMIM are ‘B’ teams of BJP, says Jairam Ramesh

May 01, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

BJP gives oxygen to parties with communal ideologies. The Congress has been against communal forces and it continues to fight against such forces, says the Congress general secretary

The Hindu Bureau

Senior congress leader, Jai Ram Ramesh speaking during a press conference in Mangaluru on Monday, May 1. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rajya Sabha Member and the Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday, May 1, called Aam Aadmi Party, Janata Dal (Secular), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) “B” teams of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Addressing press persons here, Mr. Ramesh said that the BJP gives oxygen to parties with communal ideologies. The Congress has been against communal forces and it continues to fight against such forces.

Exuding confidence that the Congress will form the government on its own in Karnataka, Mr. Ramesh said people are not happy with the BJP government in the State. The BJP’s agenda of polarising voters will not work, he said.

The “guarantees” and other assurances made by the party are workable ones and it addresses concerns of people. “We have given constructive programmes,” he said and added that the Congress governments have a good track record of implementing promises made to people.

The Congress government led by Siddaramaiah implemented most of the pre-poll promises between 2013 and 2018. In 2018, elections were fought on sentiments and the sentiments overtook achievements of Siddaramaiah government. The party has taken up local issues for the Assembly polls and the Congress is vocal for local, he said.

