AAP has changed politics of entire country and there is change in Karnataka as well: Prithvi Reddy

May 04, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
AAP State president Prithvi Reddy

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) schemes implemented in Delhi and Punjab are being copied by other parties who are making poll promises in Karnataka based on those schemes, alleged AAP State president Prithvi Reddy.

Mr. Reddy spoke at a media interaction programme organised by the Bangalore Press Club on Thursday (May 4) and said, “Aam Aadmi Party has brought a change in the politics of the entire country, and we are seeing a huge change in Karnataka elections as well. In the previous elections, voters used to cast their votes only on the basis of caste and religion and based on emotional considerations. But in this election, they have started thinking: how will we benefit from voting,’‘ he said, adding that this election is a fight between genuine and fake.

The party has given tickets to 27 farmers. “Notably, the AAP has given tickets to real farmers instead of namesakes. We have given tickets to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, even in unreserved constituencies. AAP has given tickets to a total of 18 women with the aim of upholding women’s empowerment. Is it possible to expect all these from other parties?” Mr. Reddy asked.

