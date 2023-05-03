A novel way to spread voter awareness

May 03, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - MYSURU

With only a week left for the elections, the Mysuru district SVEEP Committee is taking up various initiatives to spread voter awareness with an aim to increase voter turnout on May 10.

A joint effort of the Mysuru district administration, Mysuru City Corporation and the District SVEEP Committee, as many as 285 vehicles of the Mysuru City Corporation used for handling solid waste in 65 wards across the city and their drivers staged a novel campaign to encourage voting.

The vehicles were used to form a circle and the word ‘Mysuru’ was within it. The MCC staff and others stood inside the circle to form the words ‘SVEEP’ and ‘My Vote My Right’. The formation was photographed using a drone and the pictures were shared for awareness.

ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, and other officials were present.