A miffed Olekar blames Bommai for not getting ticket for a second time in Haveri constituency

April 13, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Miffed over being denied BJP ticket to seek re-election from Haveri (SC) constituency, sitting MLA Nehru Olekar has lashed out at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and accused him of looting ₹1,500 crore in the Shiggaon Sprinkler Irrigation Scheme.

Speaking to presspersons in Haveri on Thursday, Mr. Olekar said that farmers have not received even a drop of water and the Sprinkler Irrigation Scheme has completely failed in Shiggaon.

Mr. Olekar also announced his decision to resign from the primary membership of the BJP.

Mr. Olekar said that Mr. Bommai has ensured that he (Olekar) is denied party ticket as he has been unable to digest his growth as a leader. “Let him (Bommai) show his guts, we will show ours in the election,” he said.

Mr. Olekar, who addressed Mr. Bommai in singular terms, said: “Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is 40% commission agent. Bommai has delivered big blow to BJP. He has only got ticket issued to his coterie. Bommai will not help BJP grow but will destroy it.”

Mr. Olekar said that corruption is the biggest achievement of the Bommai-led BJP government. He said that he will soon release documents regarding corruption.

Protest

Upset over Mr. Olekar being denied BJP ticket, scores of his supporters staged a demonstration at Hosamani Siddappa Circle in Haveri on Thursday.

They tore portraits of Basavaraj Bommai and district BJP president Siddaraj Kalkoti and hit them with their sandals to register their protest.

Mr. Olekar is likely to join the Janata Dal(S) and contest as its candidate from Haveri (SC).

In the BJP second list released late on Wednesday night, Mr. Olekar’s name did not figure. Instead, Gavisiddappa Dyamannavar has been given BJP ticket.