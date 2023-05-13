HamberMenu
A govt. with a clear mandate will be more effective: Trade bodies

May 13, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Trade bodies that represent MSMEs and other businesses in Karnataka have unanimously said that a government that comes with a clear mandate will be more effective and supportive to people and trade in the State.

Industry bodies comprising FKCCI, Kassia, and BCIC, have also congratulated the Congress for its huge victory and promised that they would work closely with the new government in furthering the State’s economic progress and prosperity.

The people of Karnataka have voted resoundingly for better infrastructure and more efficient and cleaner administration and in fact, it is a historic result because the State has not given a decisive mandate for any party in the past 10 years, opined KASSIA president K.N. Narasimha Murthy.

“We are hopeful that the new government will give the topmost priority to improve infrastructure especially in Bengaluru and make Karnataka a model State for investors at the ground level,’‘ Mr. Murthy added.

Ravindran L., president, Bangalore Chamber of Industry & Commerce, anticipated that Karnataka would continue to support the industry and introduce investor-friendly policies that would help generate more jobs. “BCIC will support the government in all its initiatives,’‘ said Dr. Ravindran.

According to Gopal Reddy, president, FKCCI, the trade and industry in the State expect a few basic things from the new government and that includes ease of doing business, simplified compliance norms and regulations, people and industry-friendly governance, and patience to listen to the problems of MEMEs.

FKCCI also demanded a rollback of the recent hike in power tariff.

