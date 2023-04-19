A few leaders quitting BJP will have no bearing on election results, says Sudhanshu Trivedi  

April 19, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said here on Wednesday that a few leaders quitting the party to join the Opposition will have no bearing on the party’s electoral prospects.

Addressing a press conference in the city Mr. Trivedi said that the BJP was an ideologically rooted and cadre-based political party where ticket distribution is based on the feedback from the grassroots and where everyone is treated with respect and dignity.

Once the electioneering process begins the party workers led by B.S. Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai from the State and Narendra Modi and Amit Shah from the Centre will work hard to ensure that the BJP returns to power again in Karnataka, he added.

Mr. Trivedi referred to Congress leaders’ remarks that the entry of Jagadish Shettar into that party fold marked the beginning of a new era and said he wished to know if Mr. Shettar would be declared the “leader of the Opposition as the Congress would not come to power anyway’’.

While a few BJP leaders may have quit the party in the State, many more have joined the BJP not only in the past but also in the present times, said Mr.Trivedi and cited the examples of former Chief Minister S.M.Krishna in Karnataka, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Kiran Reddy and Captain Amrinder Singh in Punjab. Across the country from north to south there is an exodus from the Congress, be it Ghulam Nabi Azad or Anil Anthony, he added.

Mr. Sudhanshu Trivedi accused the former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah of pursuing divisive politics and said that his remarks that the abrogation of Muslim quota in the reservation will be rolled back and their share would be increased, was a case in point.

Mr. Siddaramaiah was accused by Mr. Trivedi of playing the AHINDA card for political gains but at the same time ‘’ill-treating’’ the SC/ST and OBC leaders within the Congress. It is typical of the Congress to play the caste card without giving them any meaningful or real benefits, Mr. Trivedi added.

While the BJP is fighting the elections on development plank and wants to make Karnataka a development hub the Congress was making frivolous promises, said Mr. Trivedi. He claimed that similar promises made in other States were never implemented.

‘’The cost of freebies being offered by the Congress was more than half the State budget and people of the State are intelligent enough to see through their machinations.’

On the Congress allegation of the BJP government ‘’raking in 40 per cent commission’’, Mr. Sudhanshu Trivedi referred to late PM Rajiv Gandhi’s statement- that only 15 paisa tickles down to the villages for every rupee spent - and said the Congress itself was running a 85 per cent commission government for decades and the allegations have no basis.