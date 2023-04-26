ADVERTISEMENT

A brief but a pleasant moment in Sambra

April 26, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj S. Bommai meeting Congress leader Siddaramaiah at the Belagavi Airport in Sambra on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

It was a brief but a pleasant moment at the Belagavi Airport in Sambra on Wednesday morning when senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramiah and Basavaraj Bommai met by chance.

Mr. Bommai bumped into Mr. Siddaramaiah when he arrived at the VIP lounge of the airport. Mr. Siddaramaiah was leaving Belagavi after attending the funeral of D.B. Inamdar, Congress leader who passed away on Tuesday.

But the two leaders stopped for a few minutes. They shook hands and smiled. Mr. Siddaramaiah affectionately patted on Mr. Bommai’s back. Mr. Bommai reciprocated by holding Mr. Siddaramaiah’s shoulder for a minute. Then the two walked towards the entrance where they greeted Mallikarjun Kharge who was arriving there to attend a rally in Chikkodi.

Mr. Bommai enquired with Mr. Kharge about his health while Mr. Siddaramaiah waited to speak to him. Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Kharge spoke for a brief moment. Mr. Kharge said that he had to leave for Hubballi later in the afternoon.

Congress candidate Raju Sait, BJP leaders Murughendra Gouda Patil and M.B. Zirli and others were present.

