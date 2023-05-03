A battle of prestige for BJP and Congress in C.V. Raman Nagar and Shantinagar constituencies

May 03, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST

The story of C.V. Raman Nagar and Shantinagar constituencies is representative of all that the city is — the constant conflict between new and old, residential and commercial. The two prime constituencies, spread over central and east Bengaluru, also happen to be a battle of prestige for both the BJP and the Congress, with its MLAs having won the constituencies in consecutive elections since 2008.

Encompassing areas around HAL Airport Road, Old Madras Road and everything in between, including high-end Indiranagar, Bagmane Tech Park and a large PSU belt, C.V. Raman Nagar — transitioning from a serene, cosmopolitan belt to hosting Bengaluru’s new-age story of an IT and pub-rich city — has brought in both recognition as well as a multitude of problems that have cropped up because the existing infrastructure simply hasn’t been able to cope with the rapid changes.

Illegal commercialisation

Indiranagar, for example, has for long been a battlefield of long-time residents who are up in arms against the new commercial establishments, many of which, they allege, are part of the illegal commercialisation of residential areas. The problem is also creeping into areas beyond it, including New Thippasandra and Jeevan Bima Nagar. Its popularity has become its bane, they say, ushering in unmanageable traffic and parking woes, among other problems.

Major infrastructure interventions have been able to solve only half the problems; for instance, despite being on the first stretch of the metro launched in the city, to this day, last-mile connectivity to most areas remains an unresolved problem. The tiresome wait for the completion of the white-topping project, along with the lack of resolution to put an end to long-pending problems and conflicts, will be the major challenges for the incumbent S. Raghu, who has won from the constituency three times.

“A lot of developments have taken place in these years: Byrasandra Lake rejuvenation was completed; the work on Kaggadasapura Lake is in the process; parks, Sir C.V. Raman Hospital, an air-conditioned railway station, white-topping, and Isolation Hospital degradation ... So I’ll definitely be re-elected. The Congress has a last-minute candidate. AAP is not a factor at all, and they’ll lose the deposit. If you haven’t done anything, how can you ask for votes?” said Mr. Raghu.

Campaign for change

Former Hoysalanagar councillor S. Anand Kumar, then an independent, is challenging the incumbent BJP MLA from the Congress. Asked what his chances at winning are, he said, “Yes, he is a three-time MLA, but he is not accessible to people except during elections. People want change. Representing the Congress is only going to better my chances.”

The AAP’s Mohan Dasari, who had contested from the same constituency the last time too, alleged that an “illegal alliance” between the BJP and the Congress was the only reason why many incumbent MLAs were winning multiple times.

Infrastructure woes in Shantinagar

Meanwhile, parts of Indiranagar, Cambridge Layout, Domlur and large parts of Central Bengaluru, including Richmond Road and areas such as Viveknagar and Neelasandra, fall under the Shantinagar constituency. Here too, it is a sharp divide between some of the swankiest parts of Bengaluru to low-income areas that lack the very basic amenities.

Apart from the conspicuous problems of traffic and parking woes, residents complain about civic issues like the flooding of roads during heavy rain, leaks in sewers and contamination of drinking water.

Neha Aiyappa, a resident of Shantinagar, said, ”BBMP and BWSSB officials have ignored our constant reminders of contaminated water and waterlogging issues. Apart from this, traffic snarls have been increasing day by day since the constituency comes into the Central Business District (CBD), and the MLA and traffic police have not taken any initiative to overcome them.”

K. Shivakumar, a two-time councillor from two wards here, is the BJP’s candidate and said he is confident of winning as a sample survey done by them showed that people are unhappy with the incumbent MLA N.A. Haris. “Even some Congress workers have left and joined us. Even though he has been in power for 15 years, various issues like hakku patra distribution, development of hospitals and schools and the slums here have not been resolved,” he said.

Incumbent confident

Mr. Haris, meanwhile, is confident of a fourth term. “People have decided and are extending their support. I have been sincere and committed in my work for the constituency. I’m connected with my people, and in 15 years, I know a majority of the people in my constituency. I’m available, and so is my office. We have done overall development to the best we can do. There are challenges. This constituency is thickly populated, and the richest and the poorest live here, and their demands are very different. Basic amenities like drinking water, sanitary, roads, and housing are big issues. There are more things to be done, which I will as my party will come to power this time,” he said.

Asked if the AAP’s Mathai. K or the BJP candidate will pose a challenge, he said, “The councillor has been here 10 years. What has he done? The AAP candidate’s official track record is not all that great and he has done nothing for the constituency. People see that.”