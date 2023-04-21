HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

97 cases booked for poll code violations in Mysuru

₹1.44 cr. in cash seized during screening at checkposts; 12,000 polling staff to be deployed on the day of elections in 11 constituencies

April 21, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated April 22, 2023 05:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Women and men officers in traditional attire during a SVEEP voter awareness campaign in Mysuru on Friday for encouraging voters to turn up on May 10 without fail.

Women and men officers in traditional attire during a SVEEP voter awareness campaign in Mysuru on Friday for encouraging voters to turn up on May 10 without fail. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Even as the election fever is gaining momentum with the candidates stepping up campaigning in their constituencies, the election officials have so far booked 97 cases for violation of model code of conduct and have seized ₹1.44 crore in cash besides other valuables during inspections at the checkposts.

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer K.V. Rajendra said the staff deployed at the checkposts were discharging their duties well, keeping a close watch on the movement of cash, freebies and other valuables for distribution among the voters.

Braving the scorching heat, they were doing their job sincerely, he said, adding that the SVEEP activities have also been stepped up to motivate voters not to succumb to the inducements offered and ensure ethical voting.

Voter awareness drives are being carried out with novel ideas to draw the attention of the people.

Mr. Rajendra said 12,000 have been deployed in Mysuru district on the day of polling.

Speaking at a meeting of general observers and police observers here, he said steps have been taken for free and fair elections in 2,905 polling booths. Arrangements are also being done, including facilities that need to be provided to the voters, he added.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.