ADVERTISEMENT

₹7.25 lakh unaccounted for cash seized

April 04, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

An election vigilance team on Monday night seized ₹7.25 lakh unaccounted for cash from a car near Hirolli check-post in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district.

The recovery was made when the vigilance team led by Basavaraj Doddamani was randomly stopping vehicles for checking.

The team recovered cash in ₹200 and ₹500 denomination that was stuffed in plastic bags and kept in the boot of the car that was coming from Wagdari of Latur district in Maharashtra.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Car driver Sagar Rathod, a resident of Kanchgarhalli Tanda in neighbouring Yadgir district, failed to give satisfactory explanation or produce any documentary evidence to account for the cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US