₹7.25 lakh unaccounted for cash seized

April 04, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

An election vigilance team on Monday night seized ₹7.25 lakh unaccounted for cash from a car near Hirolli check-post in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district.

The recovery was made when the vigilance team led by Basavaraj Doddamani was randomly stopping vehicles for checking.

The team recovered cash in ₹200 and ₹500 denomination that was stuffed in plastic bags and kept in the boot of the car that was coming from Wagdari of Latur district in Maharashtra.

Car driver Sagar Rathod, a resident of Kanchgarhalli Tanda in neighbouring Yadgir district, failed to give satisfactory explanation or produce any documentary evidence to account for the cash.

