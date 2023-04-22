6.5 lakh MSMEs, their families in Karnataka will vote only for accommodative political parties

April 22, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

With the Karnataka Assembly elections just around the corner, Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) which represents 6,50,000 micro and small scale industries in the State, said votes of its members would only go to the parties which explicitly included its demands or agreed to resolve the issues faced by MSMEs in the state.

“We have appealed to all the 6.5 lakh MSMEs in Karnataka along with their family members to vote only for those candidates and parties who meet our expectations and demands. Our vote will go to the parties which explicitly include our demands and resolve issues,’‘ said K.N. Narasimha Murthy, president, Kassia.

According to Kassia, the plight of the micro and small scale industries in the State is pathetic and even bare survival has become a huge challenge for a majority of them.

“As you are aware, the MSMEs are second only to agriculture in providing employment and contributing to the GDP of the country. Government established estates of the KSSDC/KIADB cater only around 9% of the requirement of industrial plots/sheds,’‘ he explained.

There was a raw material shortage and high cost of input. Mr. Murthy said. Payments have been delayed for 90-150 days to the MSEs for supplies made to Large Organizations/PSUs. Collateral-free bank credit for MSEs by and large was only on paper.

Kassia has demanded for plug-and-play industrial estates at district/taluk-level with all required infrastructure such as broad roads to ensure smooth passage of large goods vehicles, street-lights, water supply, uninterrupted power, sewage treatment plant (STP), solid waste management (SWD), better traffic management, etc.

The trade body’s demand also included a comprehensive scheme to revive sick MSEs which constitute nearly 20% of the total industries and introduction of an exclusive Policy and Budget for MSMEs.