51 nominations in one day in Mysuru district

April 17, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MYSURU

A total of 51 nomination papers were filed for 11 constituencies in Mysuru district on April 17.

Varuna – V. Somanna (BJP), K. Nagesh Nayak (Samajwadi Janata Party), Gurulingaiah (Indian New Congress), and Arun Linga (Kannada Deshada Paksha).

Nanjangud – Darshan Dhruvanarayan (Congress).

T. Narsipur – Ashwin Kumar M (JD-S), Siddaraju M (AAP), and M. Revanna of BJP.

Periyapatna – K. Venkatesh of Congress and Rajshekar of AAP.

K.R. Nagar – D. Ravishankar of Congress, H.T. Venkatesh of BJP.

Hunsur – H.P. Manjunath of Congress, independents Beeresh, Umesh and P.S. Yeddyurappa, and Thimmo Bhovi of KRS.

H.D. Kote – Nagesh H.M. of Uttama Prajakiya Party, independents A.M. Babu, Girijamba, C. Jayaprakash of JD(S), Anil Kumar C. of Congress and K.V. Raju of Samajwadi Janata Party.

Chamundeshwari – S. Harish of Uttama Prajakiya Party, G.T. Deve Gowda of JD(S), Mehul J. Patel of Samajwadi Janata Party, Kiran Nagesh Kalyani of AAP, independent B. Prakash, S. Sidde Gowda of Congress.

Krishnaraja - A.S. Satish has filed two nomination papers - as AAP candidate and also as an independent, Lingaraju M. of Indian Movement Party and M.K. Somashekar of the Congress.

Chamaraja – L. Nagendra of BJP, D.P.K. Paramesh of Karnataka Rashtra Samithi, and M. Panchalingu of Country Citizen Party.

Narasimharaja – S. Satish Sandesh Swamy of BJP, independents Lingaraju M. and V. Giridhar and Vinod M. Chacko of RPI.