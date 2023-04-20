3,632 candidates file nominations for May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka

April 20, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

A total of 3,632 candidates filed nominations for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, as per data from the Election Commission till Thursday, the last day for filing nominations.

With candidates allowed to file up to four nominations, a total of 5,102 papers were filed by the 3,632 candidates. Of the total candidates. 304 are women and one from “others” category.

Party-wise break up

There were 707 nominations from the BJP, 651 from the Congress, 455 from the JD(S), 373 from the Aam Aadmi Party, 179 from BSP, five each from CPI(M) and NPP. There were 1,007 nominations by registered unrecognised parties and 1,720 by Independents.

Congress MP D.K. Suresh, KPCC working president Satish Jarkhiholi, former BJP MLC Ayanur Manjunath, who jumped ship to the JD(S), Congress MLA Krishna Byre Gowda and former JD(S) MLA S.R. Srinivas were among the 1,691 candidates who filed their nominations on the last day. These include 146 women candidates.

Highest and lowest

Thirty candidates filed nominations from Mulbagal, the highest. This constituency is followed by Jewargi, Ballari City and Chitradurga where 29 candidates have filed nominations. The least number of nominations were filed from Thirthahalli where only six candidates have submitted their papers.

The term of the current Assembly ends on May 24. Of the 224 assembly constituencies, 36 are reserved for the SCs and 15 for the STs. The notification for the elections was issued on April 13 and April 20 (Thursday) was the last date for filing nominations. The scrutiny of the nominations will be done on April 21 and the last day for withdrawal is April 24.

Among those who filed their nominations, in a surprise move, D.K. Suresh, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar’s brother filed his nomination from the same seat three days after Mr. Shivakumar did. Mr. Ayanur Manjunath is contesting the polls from Shivamogga seat as a JD(S) candidate, after the BJP denied him ticket. The constituency is currently held by BJP MLA K.S. Eshwarappa, who announced his retirement from electoral politics just before the BJP’s first list was released.