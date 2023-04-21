ADVERTISEMENT

36 BJP candidates are ‘parivarvad’ beneficiaries, says AICC spokesperson

April 21, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Accusing BJP of ‘doublespeak’ on the issue of ‘parivarvad’ (nepotism), AICC spokesperson Rohan Gupta said 36 candidates fielded by BJP in the Assembly election were either relatives of politicians or members of political families.

Addressing presspersons along with former MP I.G. Sanadi and others in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Gupta said that one in every six candidates of BJP was a beneficiary of nepotism.

Displaying the list of such candidates, Mr. Gupta said sought to know what moral right BJP has to speak on the issue of ‘parivarvad’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the alleged threat by BJP national president J.P. Nadda that the people would be deprived of the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi if they did not vote for the BJP, he said that apprehensive of its defeat, BJP was now threatening the voters.

Mr. Gupta claimed that the Congress would secure over 140 seats while the BJP would be reduced to just 40 seats despite efforts by the saffron party to regain power. People have already decided to reject the ‘40% commission sarkar’ and vote the Congress to power, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US