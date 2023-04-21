36 BJP candidates are ‘parivarvad’ beneficiaries, says AICC spokesperson

April 21, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Accusing BJP of ‘doublespeak’ on the issue of ‘parivarvad’ (nepotism), AICC spokesperson Rohan Gupta said 36 candidates fielded by BJP in the Assembly election were either relatives of politicians or members of political families.

Addressing presspersons along with former MP I.G. Sanadi and others in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Gupta said that one in every six candidates of BJP was a beneficiary of nepotism.

Displaying the list of such candidates, Mr. Gupta said sought to know what moral right BJP has to speak on the issue of ‘parivarvad’.

On the alleged threat by BJP national president J.P. Nadda that the people would be deprived of the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi if they did not vote for the BJP, he said that apprehensive of its defeat, BJP was now threatening the voters.

Mr. Gupta claimed that the Congress would secure over 140 seats while the BJP would be reduced to just 40 seats despite efforts by the saffron party to regain power. People have already decided to reject the ‘40% commission sarkar’ and vote the Congress to power, he said.