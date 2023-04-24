33 withdraw nomination papers in nine constituencies in Kalaburagi district

April 24, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

As many as 33 candidates withdrew from the fray in nine seats in Kalaburagi district on Monday, the last day for withdrawing nomination papers in the Assembly elections.

In all, 217 candidates had filed their nomination papers in the nine Assembly constituencies in the district.

Now, 106 candidates are in the fray in these constituencies.

The highest withdrawal was in Jewargi Assembly constituency with 13 candidates withdrawing their nomination papers, followed by eight in Kalaburagi South, four in Kalaburagi North, three in Sedam and two in Kalaburagi Rural.

One each nomination papers was withdrawn in Afzalpur, Aland and Chittapur segments.

And, among the 10 candidates contesting from Chincholi Assembly seat, none of them have withdrawn their nomination papers.

Nitin Guttedar

Nitin Guttedar, who is contesting as an Independent candidate against his elder brother and BJP leader Malikkayya Guttedar in Afzalpur Assembly constituency, refused to heed party orders to withdraw from the electoral race.

The BJP leaders said that they will not tolerate rebellion in the party and that action will be taken against Nitin Guttedar.