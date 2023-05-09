ADVERTISEMENT

2,971 booths to go to Assembly polls in undivided Dakshina Kannada today

May 09, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

Of them 1,860 stations are in Dakshina Kannada and 1,111 booths are in Udupi district

The Hindu Bureau

Polling officials moving from a mustering centre at Rosario college towards their respective booths in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Amid a rainfall alert by the India Meteorological Department, 2,971 booths will go to the Assembly polls in undivided Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday.

Polling will be held in 1,860 stations in Dakshina Kannada and 1,111 booths in Udupi district from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The elections will be held in 13 constituencies, including eight in Dakshina Kannada and five in Udupi district. Two (Mangaluru City North and Puttur) of the 13 constituencies are witnessing triangular fight while there is a direct fight between the ruling BJP and the Congress in the remaining 11 constituencies.

The candidates of the BJP, the Congress, and the Janata Dal (Secular) are vying with each other in Mangaluru City North. The BJP and the Congress candidates are facing stiff competition from an Independent in Puttur.

Both the BJP and the Congress have fielded seven novices each as part of their strategy to win the elections. In the last elections in 2018, the BJP won 12 seats, leaving one (Mangaluru) to the Congress.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Polling officials moving from a mustering centre at Rosario college towards their respective booths in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

This is the first Assembly elections where the Election Commission allowed those aged 80 years and above and persons with disabilities, having certificate, to cast their postal ballots from their homes.

According to the Deputy Commissioner and Election Officer of Dakshina Kannada M.R. Ravikumar, the district has a total of 17,81,389 voters as of April 20. Of them, the highest 9,10,314 voters are women and 8,70,991 are men. The total voters also comprised 84 transgenders.

According to the BJP, its State president and Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel will exercise his franchise at Part No 90 at St. Aloysius English Medium Higher Primary School, Urwa, near Lady Hill Church Hall at 8.30 a.m.

Mangaluru City South candidate and MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath will vote at the government school in Gandhinagar at 8 a.m. while the Congress candidate in the same constituency and former MLA J.R. Lobo will cast his vote at St. Sebastian Higher Primary School, Bendoor at 7 a.m.

Polling officials left for their respective polling stations from Mangaluru and Udupi on Tuesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US