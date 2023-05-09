HamberMenu
264 theme-based polling stations in Bengaluru to attract voters

May 09, 2023 02:27 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Darshan Devaiah B P
A file photo of voters in a queue at a polling booth in Bengaluru. The city has been recording poor voter turnout in consecutive elections. 

Bengaluru is known for urban voter apathy. To increase the voter turnout in this Assembly election, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set up 264 theme-based polling stations in the city.

The themes include health, youth, culture, pink, transgender, millet, go green, persons with disabilities, environment, science and technology, ex-servicemen and sports.

According to officials, these unique polling stations will highlight the local culture and heritage along with creating awareness. A high-visibility canvas has been made on the walls of the classrooms-turned-polling booths.

Voting percentage in Bengaluru

Electoral Division2013 voting 2018 voting
BBMP South55.04%51.98%
BBMP North56.58%53.47%
BBMP Central57.71%55.18
Bengaluru Urban62.03%57%

Bengaluru has been recording poor voter turnout in consecutive elections. In 2018, the State recorded a voter turnout of 72.44%, while the figure for Bengaluru was only 55%.

“Pink polling booths, youth polling booths, cultural polling booths and other kinds of unique polling stations have been set up this year by the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) committee to create awareness regarding elections and improving voter turnout,” said a BBMP official.

The Election Commission has set up similar theme-based polling stations in Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts that will highlight the life of tribal communities in the regions. Products with a geographical indication tag are also showcased.

Decline in voter turnout in Bengaluru
Against the 72.44% voter turnout in Karnataka during the 2018 Assembly elections, the 4 divisions in Bengaluru — BBMP South, North, Central and Bengaluru Urban — recorded around 55% polling
Over 88% of the 8,615 polling stations in these 4 divisions (across the 28 Assembly constituencies) are in urban areas
In 2013, against 71.83% polling in Karnataka, the IT hub recorded 52.83% polling
In 2008, the figure was even worse with 47.3% polling in the 4 electoral divisions in Bengaluru
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has said that, in Bengaluru, the administration is aiming to achieve a voting turnout of at least 75% in this elections
Is this India’s most unique voter awareness campaign?
Officials tied up with a private company to create awareness about voting through a unique underwater campaign near Netrani island, off Murudeshwar beach in Uttara Kannada district, for the Karnataka Assembly elections, scheduled on May 10, 2023.

