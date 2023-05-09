Bengaluru is known for urban voter apathy. To increase the voter turnout in this Assembly election, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set up 264 theme-based polling stations in the city.
The themes include health, youth, culture, pink, transgender, millet, go green, persons with disabilities, environment, science and technology, ex-servicemen and sports.
According to officials, these unique polling stations will highlight the local culture and heritage along with creating awareness. A high-visibility canvas has been made on the walls of the classrooms-turned-polling booths.
Voting percentage in Bengaluru
|Electoral Division
|2013 voting
|2018 voting
|BBMP South
|55.04%
|51.98%
|BBMP North
|56.58%
|53.47%
|BBMP Central
|57.71%
|55.18
|Bengaluru Urban
|62.03%
|57%
Bengaluru has been recording poor voter turnout in consecutive elections. In 2018, the State recorded a voter turnout of 72.44%, while the figure for Bengaluru was only 55%.
“Pink polling booths, youth polling booths, cultural polling booths and other kinds of unique polling stations have been set up this year by the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) committee to create awareness regarding elections and improving voter turnout,” said a BBMP official.
The Election Commission has set up similar theme-based polling stations in Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts that will highlight the life of tribal communities in the regions. Products with a geographical indication tag are also showcased.
