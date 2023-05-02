24 rebel leaders expelled from Congres

May 02, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST

Bengaluru

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s disciplinary committee has expelled 24 leaders, including three former MLAs, from the party for six years for contesting the May 10 State Assembly elections as rebels against the party’s official candidates in different constituencies.

The party expelled former MLAs Ramakrishna Doddamani (Shirahatti), B.B. Ramaswamy Gowda (Kunigal), and H.P. Rajesh (Jagalur), said a release signed by disciplinary committee chairman K. Rahman Khan.