21 sets of nomination papers filed in Yadgir district

April 17, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 21 sets of nomination papers were filed in Yadgir district on Monday, according to information provided by District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal.

A press release said that seven sets of nomination papers were filed by three candidates in Shorapur Assembly Constituency.

Of the seven sets of nomination papers, Raja Vankatappa Naik from the Congress filed one set of nomination papers and four sets by Narasimha Nayak of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In Shahapur Assembly Constituency, five sets of nomination papers were filed by three candidates. Of these five sets, Sharanabasappagouda Bapugouda from the Congress filed one set followed by two each by Gurlingappagouda Shivashekharappa of the Janata Dal(S) and Ameenraddi Sharanagouda Patil of the BJP.

In Yadgir Assembly Constituency, three sets of nomination papers were filed by two candidates. Venkatareddy Vishwanath Reddy of the BJP filed two sets and Channareddy Gouda Mallareddeppagouda Patil of the Congress file one set.

In Gurmitkal Assembly Constituency, six sets of nomination papers were filed by four candidates. Sharanagouda Naganagouda of the Janata Dal(S) filed two sets, while Naganagouda Mallikarjunappa Kandkur also filed two. One set each of nomination papers was filed by Baburao Basavanneappa Chinchansur of the Congress and Lalita Moulali Anapur of the BJP.

