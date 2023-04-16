ADVERTISEMENT

21 including CM file nominations in five districts

April 16, 2023 05:26 am | Updated 02:19 am IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty one candidates, including chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, filed their nomination papers in three districts of Kittur Karnataka and two districts of Central Karnataka on Saturday.

In Haveri district, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai filed his nomination papers in Shiggaon Assembly constituency. He filed two sets of nomination papers while Shambhuling Hukkeri of the KRS filed one set of nomination papers. So far nine candidates have filed 13 nomination papers in Haveri district.

In Dharwad district, six candidates filed nomination papers for Dharwad (1), Hubballi-Dharwad West(2), Kalaghatagi (2), and Navalgund (1) Assembly segments on Saturday.

In Gadag district, three candidates filed nomination papers in Shirahatti and Gadag assembly segments on Saturday. So far nine nomination papers have been filed in the district.

In Davangere district two candidates filed their nomination papers for Maykonda and Channagiri constituencies. So far six nominations have been filed in seven constituencies of the district.

In Chitradurga district, seven candidates filed nomination papers on Saturday, taking the total number of nominations filed so far to eight.

