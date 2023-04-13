21 candidates file nomination papers in five districts as process begins

April 13, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - HUBBALLI

As the notification was issued for the Assembly elections on Thursday, 21 candidates filed their nomination papers in three districts of Kittur Karnataka and two districts of Central Karnataka.

Prominent among those who filed their nomination papers are Public Works Minister C.C. Patil (Nargund), MLAs Amrut Desai (Dharwad), the former Ministers B.R. Yavagal (Nargund), Basavaraj Shivannavar (Byadgi), Manohar Tahsildar (Hangal) and S.S. Mallikarjun (Davangere North), the former MLAs Rudrappa Lamani (Haveri-SC) and Virabhadrappa Halaharavi (Hubballi-Dharwad East).

In Dharwad

In Dharwad district, six candidates filed seven sets of nomination papers on the first day for filing nomination papers on Thursday.

According to District Election Officer Gurudatta Hegde, three nomination papers were filed in Dharwad (71) constituency, BJP candidate and MLA Amrut Desai, Madhulata Goudar (Independent) and Siddalingeshwar Bagur (KRS Party).

The former MLA Virabhadrappa Halaharavi, who shifted to the Janata Dal(S) from the BJP recently, filed his nomination papers for Hubballi-Dharwad East Constituency.

Kundgol and Hubballi-Dharwad West Constituencies received nomination papers from one candidate each.

In Haveri

As many as seven candidates filed 10 sets of nomination papers in Haveri district when the process started.

The former Minister Rudrappa Lamani (Congress) filed two sets of nomination papers in Haveri (SC) constituency. The former Minister Basavaraj Shivannavar (Congress) filed two sets of nomination papers in Byadgi and another former Minister Manohar Tahsildar (Janata Dal0S) filed his nomination papers in Hangal.

In Gadag

As many as four candidates filed six sets of nomination papers in Gadag district on Thursday.

Public Works Minister C.C. Patil filed two sets of nomination papers as BJP candidate from Nargund, while his opponent and the former Minister B.R. Yavagal (Congress) also filed two sets of nomination papers.

Farmer leader Viresh Sobaradmath, who has taken sanyasa for the cause of farmers, also filed his nomination papers as Independent candidate in Nargund, along with V.S. Mooganur of KRS Party.

In Central Karnataka

In Davangere district, three candidates filed four sets of nomination papers. The former Minister S.S. Mallikarjun (Congress) filed two sets of nomination papers in Davangere North, while two others filed nomination papers in Davangere South Constituency.

In Chitradurga district, M.T. Chandranna of KRS Party was the lone candidate to file nomination papers in Chitradurga constituency.