May 13, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 10:04 am IST - Mysuru (Karnataka)

Congress leader and son of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Yathindra Siddaramiah on Saturday expressed confidence that Congress his father will get an absolute majority and will come to power on its own. He also said for the interest of Karnataka his father should become the CM. "We will do anything to keep BJP out of power...In the interest of Karnataka, my father should become the Chief Minister," Yathindra Siddaramaiah said while speaking to ANI.

Live Updates: Karnataka election results | Congress ahead of BJP in initial counting trends

He further said that Congress will get an absolute majority in the State and that his father will win in the Varuna constituency with a huge margin. "Congress will get an absolute majority and form the government in Karnataka. We are very confident that we will make government on our own," Yathindra added. "As a son, definitely I would like to see him as a Chief Minister. But as a resident of the state, his last regime had a very good governance, this time also, if he becomes the Chief Minister, whatever corruption and misrule during the BJP rule will be corrected by him. In the interest of the State also, he should become the CM," Yathindra said.

The counting of votes began at 8 am. today amid tight security. The exit polls which were out after voting ended on May 10 predicted a hung assembly with some showing Congress returning to power with a majority. Most of the exit polls had predicted that the BJP will fall short of the halfway mark, 113. Congress is expected to have a clear edge in Karnataka in the assembly elections held on Wednesday with four exit polls giving it a full majority and some predicting a hung assembly with an advantage to the party.

In such circumstances, the JD(S) can play the role of a kingmaker. However, JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that he has not been contacted as yet for the formation of the government in case of a cliffhanger, adding that he is hoping for a good show.

Speaking to the media ahead of the counting, Mr. Kumaraswamy cited the exit polls which predicted nearly 30-32 seats to JD(S) and a clear edge to the Congress party with some even predicting a majority for the grand old party and said that according to the predictions, there is no need for him to explore options.

"In the next two-three hours, it will become clear. Exit polls show that the two national parties will score in a big way. The polls have given 30-32 seats to JD(S). I am a small party, there is no demand for me...I am hoping for a good development," he said. "No one has contacted me till now. Let us see the final results first. According to the exit polls, there is no need for options. Let us see," the JD(S) leader added.

The exit polls, which were released after the polling ended in Karnataka, predicted that Janata Dal-Secular JD(S) would not touch the 37 seats it won in the 2018 polls but will continue to be a strong regional player in the state. If Karnataka throws up a hung assembly, the JD-S could emerge in the role of kingmaker. The fiercely contested election that saw high-pitch campaigns from the political parties is crucial for both BJP and Congress.

Hectic electioneering by leaders of various political parties saw BJP allowing Union Ministers and Chief Ministers to campaign with their full force. The Congress on the other hand worked hard to wrest power from the BJP that is striving to break the 38-year-old pattern of alternating governments and retain its power in the state.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, held various roadshows, rallies and elections campaigns. An incumbent government has not returned to power in Karnataka after a full term of five years since 1985.